New, Free Game!

We're pleased to present you with Napoleon and his Marshals - The Dice Game, free to download and play -- our first Print 'n' Play game.

When we were testing the original Napoleon and his Marshals and its expansions, we developed a shorter version so we could test different victory conditions and other rules effects. After a while, this smaller version of NAHM became its own game, similar to the original, but smaller, faster, and with a lot more dice. At Two Generals Games, we don't normally use dice in our games, but when we do, we use a LOT of them!

Now you can download the map and rules and use either the counters from the original game or substitute your own dice to represent the armies of the major powers of the Napoleonic era. You don't have to own any TGG game to play.

NAHM-Dice should be a good way to introduce gaming buddies to Napoleonics, or just war-gaming in general. It's colorful, the basic rules are pretty easy, and it moves quickly. Since game victory is handicapped by nation, you can quit at the end of any year and have a fair scoring of the success of each player, so it's not necessary to play all the way to the end.

Here's a picture of the 1805 scenario setup, using dice as the armies. French forces are blue, Austrians white, etc. We've used the Napoleon counter from the original game, but you can substitute something else to represent him.

Link to Download the Map.

Link to Download the Rules.